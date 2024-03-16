Irem's M72 arcade hardware is coming to Analogue Pocket thanks to a new OpenFPGA core.

The core is based on the work of FPGA developer Wickerwaka and has been ported to the Pocket by Boogermann / Marcus Jordan.

R-Type is arguably the most famous game to utilise the M72 board, but this core will also support other classic arcade titles.

Here's the full list:

Air Duel

Battle Chopper / Mr. HELI no Dai-Bouken

Dragon Breed

Gallop: Armed Police Unit

Hammerin' Harry / Daiku no Gensan

Image Fight

Legend of Hero Tonma

Ninja Spirit / Saigo no Nindou

R-Type

R-Type 2

X Multiply

The core will be available soon according to our friend Pixel Cherry Ninja, who was lucky enough to get access to a WIP version.