Irem's M72 arcade hardware is coming to Analogue Pocket thanks to a new OpenFPGA core.
The core is based on the work of FPGA developer Wickerwaka and has been ported to the Pocket by Boogermann / Marcus Jordan.
R-Type is arguably the most famous game to utilise the M72 board, but this core will also support other classic arcade titles.
Here's the full list:
- Air Duel
- Battle Chopper / Mr. HELI no Dai-Bouken
- Dragon Breed
- Gallop: Armed Police Unit
- Hammerin' Harry / Daiku no Gensan
- Image Fight
- Legend of Hero Tonma
- Ninja Spirit / Saigo no Nindou
- R-Type
- R-Type 2
- X Multiply
The core will be available soon according to our friend Pixel Cherry Ninja, who was lucky enough to get access to a WIP version.