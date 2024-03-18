Japanese illustrator, animator and character designer Mutsumi Inomata passed away on March 10th, we're sad to report.

Inomata enjoyed a long and fruitful career in the worlds of manga and animation, helping to establish Kaname Productions in 1982. She went freelance in 1984 and later worked on series such as Future GPX Cyber Formula, City Hunter and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED.

However, gamers will know her work best from Namco's Tales series; she worked as a character artist on multiple games in the franchise, including Tales of Destiny, Tales of Eternia, Tales of Xillia, Tales of Zestiria and Tales of Berseria.

#Talesof series character designer Mutsumi Inomata has passed away. Contributing stunning artworks and unique sense of fashion and fantasy. She's also done numerous works for #DragonQuest (which makes this all sting just a little more). RIP. pic.twitter.com/Sp3GYZCAPt March 18, 2024

“Speaking of Mutsumi Inomata, one of my strongest memories is when Michael Jackson, who came to Japan on his BAD tour, fell in love with Inomata's art book at first sight at a bookstore and requested a meeting.” https://t.co/Q3S2UcPyuy March 18, 2024

Inomata also served as the character designer on the Nintendo DS title Dungeon of Windaria and also worked on Surging Aura, Dragon Quest, Yami no Matsuei, Tekken 5 and Tekken Tag Tournament 2.

Our thoughts are with Inomata's family at this very difficult time.