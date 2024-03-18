Japanese illustrator, animator and character designer Mutsumi Inomata passed away on March 10th, we're sad to report.
Inomata enjoyed a long and fruitful career in the worlds of manga and animation, helping to establish Kaname Productions in 1982. She went freelance in 1984 and later worked on series such as Future GPX Cyber Formula, City Hunter and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED.
However, gamers will know her work best from Namco's Tales series; she worked as a character artist on multiple games in the franchise, including Tales of Destiny, Tales of Eternia, Tales of Xillia, Tales of Zestiria and Tales of Berseria.
Inomata also served as the character designer on the Nintendo DS title Dungeon of Windaria and also worked on Surging Aura, Dragon Quest, Yami no Matsuei, Tekken 5 and Tekken Tag Tournament 2.
Our thoughts are with Inomata's family at this very difficult time.