Roughly a year ago, the Japanese developer Shiromofu Factory released a popular crossover of Final Fantasy and Wizardry called Finardry for online browsers.

The game, which remade the Famicom port of Wizardry in the style of classic 8-bit Final Fantasy titles, ended up becoming a bit of a hit with Japanese players online and even piqued the interest of some Western RPG fans who no doubt hoped that it would eventually get an English translation. As of writing, this has still yet to happen sadly, but in the meantime, there's some good news for those who want an experience that pays homage to these two icons of the RPG genre.

That's because Shiromofu Factory has recently released a new (this time legally distinct) RPG for Steam called Dungeon Antiqua, which also includes the option to play in English.

The game was released earlier this month on October 9th and sees players creating a party of adventurers and setting off on an adventure across a multi-floor dungeon, battling monsters and levelling up their party.

Here are some of the features you can expect, according to its Steam page:

- 2D maps that expand to match the character's field of view.

- A game design that can be played over and over again thanks to a wide variety of professions, free party formation and auto-generated maps.

- Game progression focused on hacking and exploration, with no redundant scenarios or direction.

- Fast-paced, modern and comfortable controls.

The game is currently priced at £5.89, with the user reviews we've seen calling it short but replayable, thanks to the option to customize your party with different classes and alignments.