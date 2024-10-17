One of Atari's other main goals over the last few years, besides publishing new games and hardware, has been expanding its merchandise line into different areas, to let players express their love for the iconic brand in as many ways as possible (and hopefully make some money in the process).

In the past, we've seen the company reveal some cool clothing, LEGO sets, and wall art on its website with designs based on its most famous products, but the latest example is probably its classiest announcement yet, as earlier this month, it announced a new whiskey decanter set inspired by the Atari CX-10 joystick.

This is the joystick that was originally released alongside the Atari VCS back in 1977, before being replaced with the simpler and cheaper CX-40 model shortly after release.

The set includes one joystick-shaped decanter measuring 19 cm tall (750 ml), two whiskey glasses featuring the Fuji logo (300 ml), and an Atari controller display tray, and is being described by the company on social media as the perfect "conversation piece" for your next get-together.

If you're in the US, you can order the set now from Atari's official website for $125. Those in the UK, on the other hand, should head over to Thumbsup.com, where it is currently being sold for £79.99.