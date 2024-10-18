If you were savvy enough to check out the excellent UFO 50 recently, then you'll know it's based on a fictional line of systems known as the "LX". This fictional system is supported by a library that covers shooters, RPGs, platformers and more, and it all comes together to create one of 2024's best games.

Now, modder LukeTheMaker has created the ultimate way to experience UFO 50 – on an actual LX games console.

"It's done. Thanks for all the support and the new followers! If you're interested in getting the files I will likely be making them available for 5-10 dollars via my Printables and Etsy store in a week or so. Happy to answer any questions about it!"

"It lives," says the designer on social media. "Everything works. It is a disaster inside, but it works. Going to try to do some wire maintenance without breaking anything, then I am going to get it all closed up and I'll take some vids and such. Using the SYS button to change games feels so natural."

If you like the look of this, then you'll soon be able to make your own – although it's worth noting that this is only the shell and doesn't include the internal tech (a Window-based PC) or screen.

"If you're interested in getting the files, I will likely be making them available for 5-10 dollars via my Printables and Etsy store in a week or so," says Luke.