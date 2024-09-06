We try to keep politics out of our reporting here at Time Extension, mainly because it seems to cause nothing but trouble 99.9% of the time, but we couldn't resist this one – yes, someone has added the Democrat Vice President nominee Tim Walz to Crazy Taxi.

If you're wondering why this has happened, allow us to explain.

When Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race in July, Kamala Harris stepped up and named Walz her VP. Thrust into the spotlight, Walz's personal life became news – and The New York Times published a report about the Minnesota governor that mentioned he played his Dreamcast so much that his wife had to hide it from him.

Yes, Walz is a gamer.

Now, Walz has been immortalised in the Dreamcast game he was apparently most fond of during his time with the console.

Edward La Barbera – creator of Frasier Fantasy – has modded Walz (along with Kamala) into the game, and you can download it here.

The mod features "two retextured characters, cars...and a snowy Minnesota environment," as well as "fully voiced lines using their respective DNC speeches" and a "new Polling Place location for drop-off."

It currently only works with the Flycast Dreamcast Emulator, but if you're familiar with that, you can get it all rolling by following the included instructions.