Update [Fri 6th September 2024 16:15 BST]: Forever Entertainment has announced that its remake of the Data East brawler Night Slasher will be released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam & GOG) on September 26th.

The announcement was made in a short video posted on the publisher's YouTube channel earlier today, which provides more footage of the game's hectic four-player multiplayer, along with a glimpse at the new fighter, the Chinese opera actress Liu Feilin, from the Fighter's History Series.

If you want to try the game out early, there's a demo of the remake already available on Steam, which you can download here.

Original Article [Tue 31st Oct, 2023 15:00 GMT]: Forever Entertainment, the company behind remakes of Panzer Dragoon, House of the Dead and Front Mission, has officially announced that it is remaking Data East's classic 1993 side-scrolling brawler, Night Slashers, validating reports from 2021 that such a project was underway.

The game boasts a cast of monster-hunting fighters who are tasked with taking down hordes of zombies, vampires and other associated enemies.

This remake has entirely redrawn visuals that ditch the pixel-heavy 2D graphics of the arcade original in favour of cartoon-like HD imagery, not entirely unlike the upgrade seen in Streets of Rage 4.

Also promised are an expanded roster of heroes, enhanced controls, updated combat mechanics, better audio, and a revamped character select screen.

There's no word on which formats Night Slashers Remake is coming to, but we'd imagine it will hit Switch and PS4 at the very least.

The original version of Night Slashers is already available on Switch as part of the Johnny Turbo's Arcade range.