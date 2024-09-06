Update [Fri 6th Sep, 2024 17:45 BST]: We've got some more footage of this unusual mash-up:





The game that mixes



im still searching names for the teams and demons, wanna help¿? FEAR FA 98 ⚽️🔪🩸The game that mixes #silenthill2 with #FIFA 98! Here’s a glimpse of the creatures that will mutilate your players in the game's town! You can summon them, though maybe that's not what you want..im still searching names for the teams and demons, wanna help¿? pic.twitter.com/6abTv9RZHQ September 5, 2024

Original Story [Mon 1st Jul, 2024 16:00 BST]: Indie developer @CeleryEmblem is working on a game which mashes up the mechanics of FIFA with Konami's legendary horror title Silent Hill.

"You use your enemies' heads as the ball, you can use knives, and you can summon demons," says the developer. "I believe it is the first football and survival horror game."

As you can see from the footage below, it's very early in development, but we can't help but be intrigued by the concept of mixing sports with horror elements.

I am making a game that mixes FIFA 98 with Silent Hill. You use your enemies' heads as the ball, you can use knives, and you can summon demons. I believe it is the first football and survival horror game. can you help me with the name?? pic.twitter.com/mKd1e2IB5k June 30, 2024

CeleryEmblem needs help with a name, though – at present, the winning choice is Satan's Football Soccer '98, but the dev is open to suggestions.

Would you like to play this horror and sports mash-up? Let us know with a comment.