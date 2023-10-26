Subscribe to Time Extension on

Submissions for the 29th Annual Sega Saturn Showcase are now open, and one of the most promising games submitted so far is Cold Case, a horror title developed by JBeretta.

"I've been working on this since the beginning of the year in its current form," explains the developer. "The plan was always to make a survival horror type game like Silent Hill / Resident Evil but I never thought it would be possible. It's not perfect, but it works."

Videos of people playing Cold Case have already appeared online, and it's certainly impressive when you consider it's a one-man team behind this.

If you fancy trying it out for yourself, you can download the demo here.