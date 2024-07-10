Double Dragon custodian Arc System Works has announced that it is working on a 3D revival of the series for modern consoles.

The announcement was made in the latest issue of Japanese magazine Weekly Famitsu. The expected platforms are PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with Switch curiously absent – which leads us to speculate that it will be released on Nintendo's as-yet-unnamed Switch successor.

According to Famitsu, it will retain the feel of the classic belt-scrolling series but will include "updated controls and difficulty settings", and will take advantage of Arc System Works' experience in the fighting game genre (thanks, Gematsu).





The game will launch in 2025.

This won't be the first time Double Dragon has entered the realm of 3D; 2012's Double Dragon Neon – coded by WayForward Technologies – achieved that over a decade ago. A year later, the rather less impressive Double Dragon II: Wander of the Dragons also used 3D visuals.

The most recent entry in the franchise is Double Dragon Gaiden, developed by Secret Base.