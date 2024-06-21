Infidelity, the talent behind NES-to-SNES ports of games such as Contra and Mega Man, has just revealed his next project – bringing Zelda II: The Adventure of Link to Nintendo's 16-bit system.

The port is currently only available to Infidelity's Patreon subscribers and is in beta.

"It's playable from beginning to end, but please read the included readme file, for the laundry list of known issues that I still need to tackle," adds the developer.





Released in Japan for the Famicom Disk System in 1987, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link would come to the West in a more traditional cartridge format the following year.

A notable departure from the original game, Zelda II introduces a side-on perspective when exploring towns and taking part in combat, and even features experience points – something that has never been seen in any other Zelda outing.

While it was a commercial success and still has its fans, Zelda II is arguably one of the less-acclaimed entries in the long-running series; it was ranked 31st out of 33 in Nintendo Life's list of the best Zelda games.