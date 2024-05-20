Indie outfit Dawdling Dog has revealed that it is working on a new 'Zelda-like' action adventure by the name of Ephemeral Legend.

Inspired by the Game Boy Zelda entries, the game offers "a massive world dripping with secrets for you to uncover" and features "nods to both modern and classic inspirations."



You'll be expected to "navigate perplexing puzzles, triumph over perilous dungeons, and wield an arsenal of fun tools as you explore the waking dream around you," adds the game's Steam page.

#zeldalike #gaming https://t.co/iBT7EcoWW4 pic.twitter.com/03BVmGkGj5 You busy this weekend? If not, come out to Central Coast Comicon and try out Ephemeral Legend! We're gonna need LOTS of feedback to make the game as great as possible! May 20, 2024

There's no release date as yet, but the developer has confirmed it plans to release the game on consoles at some point.

If you like the look of what you see, Ephemeral Legend will be playable at the Central Coast Comicon this weekend.