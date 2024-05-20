Those of you with especially good memories and a love for sweaty men hugging one another in tight-fitting lycra may recall that, once upon a time, THQ was working on a WWE spin-off by the name of WWE Brawl.

Developed primarily for home consoles like the Xbox 360 and PS3, the game fused a cartoon-like visual style with destructive environments and weapons.

While the home console version was shown off at various points prior to being cancelled when THQ began to implode at the start of the 2010s, it wasn't common knowledge that a 3DS version was also in active development – until now.

Nichslvl has discovered a 3DS dev cart which contains a prototype of the game, marking the first time that this particular version has ever been seen anywhere.

"This 3DS prototype could technically be considered lost media for over 13 years as the game behind it, WWE Brawl, has NEVER had any gameplay shown," says Nichslvl. "The only known remains of WWE Brawl are from an Xbox series of trailers released by WWE themselves. It's sad to see that this prototype 3DS game had so much work put into it, but sadly, that's what happens when a video game company goes defunct."

While Nichslvl draws comparisons with Smash Bros., we feel this is a closer match with Capcom's Power Stone series of games due to the open, hazard-filled environments which can be explored on multiple levels. What do you think? Would you have liked to have played this one back in the day? Let us know with a comment.