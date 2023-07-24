If you follow the world of wrestling, then there's a good chance you've heard the name Asuka. Kanako Urai (for that is her real name) is currently signed to WWE's Smackdown brand and is the current WWE Women's Champion (the third time she's held the title). If that wasn't impressive enough, she's also the first person in WWE history to win the NXT Women's Championship, Raw Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, Women's Tag Team Championship, Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and Elimination Chamber.

As well as being one of the most successful female wrestlers of the modern era, Urai is a huge video game fan and regularly posts about her love of gaming. She runs her own YouTube lifestyle channel KanaChanTV, which features a lot of her thoughts on interactive entertainment – and in a recent episode, she revealed that she's building her own personal arcade to celebrate her 'hobby' of playing games.

The building is being designed by Kyoto-based Kenichi Kishi Architects & Engineers, Inc. and will span three floors, including a basement (housing a golf simulator) with its own shower, as well as a kitchen and terrace, complete with bar and BBQ.

"I decided to build a building for my hobby," says Urai in the video's subtitles. "The minimalist way of life is currently popular in some parts of Japan. However, as I have many hobbies, a minimalist lifestyle is impossible for me. Because I always want to be surrounded by hobby things. So I decided to build a building for my hobby. My main hobby is video games. But now Amusement Arcade is dying in Japan. So I decided to build an Amusement Arcade for myself."

She admits that "there are wrestling fans who give me wrestling advice, but I do not accept their advice", adding that she has her own experience "accumulated over the years and my own poetry that I want to play."

Some of the titles Urai will house in this multi-floor arcade are Mario Kart Arcade, Darius Gaiden, Ninja Gaiden, Metal Slug and Virtua Cop.