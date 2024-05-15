Kibou Entertainment, the team behind 2019's Timothy And The Mysterious Forest, has announced that it is getting a Game Boy Color-style upgrade in the form of Timothy And The Mysterious Forest DX (see what they did there?).

The original was described as possessing an "old school style with some modern-age ideas" and "a mix of Game Boy graphics (heavily inspired from The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening) along with meta-narrative, stealth system and action combat with a high difficulty level."

The developer adds that the game is a fusion of "old Zelda games, old NES Metal Gear games and a bit of Banjo-Kazooie's gameplay."





Timothy and the Mysterious Forest DX, remake (almost an entirely new game, honest 😇) of our first game is in development! Show love? 🥰#indiegame https://t.co/YVrlkepjBW pic.twitter.com/Jc40pVsPu3 So, are we ready for the blast?Timothy and the Mysterious Forest DX, remake (almost an entirely new game, honest 😇) of our first game is in development! Show love? 🥰 #pixelart May 14, 2024

While this DX version is looking very nice, it's worth noting that the original release didn't exactly have critics jumping for joy.

Our pals over at Nintendo Life awarded it 4/10, saying:

Timothy and the Mysterious Forest is absolutely a case of style over substance. It definitely looks and sounds the part; the developer has gone to clear lengths to emulate the feel of a classic Game Boy game. The problem is that when attempting to emulate the difficulty of a retro adventure title, they’ve gone one step too far and made the game a chore to play thanks to a number of unreliable mechanics and unfair enemy encounters.

Perhaps Kibou Entertainment can polish up the game a little more for this new version? Let us know what you think by posting a comment below.