Zelda-Like Timothy And The Mysterious Forest Is Getting A Game Boy Color-Style 'DX' Remake 1
Image: @timothyforestDX

Kibou Entertainment, the team behind 2019's Timothy And The Mysterious Forest, has announced that it is getting a Game Boy Color-style upgrade in the form of Timothy And The Mysterious Forest DX (see what they did there?).

The original was described as possessing an "old school style with some modern-age ideas" and "a mix of Game Boy graphics (heavily inspired from The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening) along with meta-narrative, stealth system and action combat with a high difficulty level."

The developer adds that the game is a fusion of "old Zelda games, old NES Metal Gear games and a bit of Banjo-Kazooie's gameplay."

While this DX version is looking very nice, it's worth noting that the original release didn't exactly have critics jumping for joy.

Our pals over at Nintendo Life awarded it 4/10, saying:

Timothy and the Mysterious Forest is absolutely a case of style over substance. It definitely looks and sounds the part; the developer has gone to clear lengths to emulate the feel of a classic Game Boy game. The problem is that when attempting to emulate the difficulty of a retro adventure title, they’ve gone one step too far and made the game a chore to play thanks to a number of unreliable mechanics and unfair enemy encounters.

Perhaps Kibou Entertainment can polish up the game a little more for this new version? Let us know what you think by posting a comment below.