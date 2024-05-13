Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert is working on a new game which takes inspiration from the likes of Zelda, Diablo and Thimbleweed Park.

The currently untitled RPG has been in development since the start of the year, and Gilbert has been posting regular updates on his Mastodon account.

"Best described as Classic Zelda meets Diablo meets Thimbleweed Park," says the Terrible Toybox studio website. "Coming late 2024 (or maybe early 2025, this is gamedev after all)."

The most recent news update is that Elissa Black (Swords of Freeport, TownCraft, Metrocide, Objects in Space) has joined the team as a quest designer.

"This ups the chance by 37% that I'll finish the game before becoming bored and disillusioned," says Gilbert.

Thanks to Lofoten for bringing this to our attention!