Takashi Yamazaki will be best known to most people outside of Japan for 2023's Godzilla Minus One, one of the most acclaimed entries in the long-running monster movie series.

However, his career stretched way beyond that; he has worked on films such as Space Battleship Yamato (2010), The Eternal Zero (2013), Stand by Me Doraemon (2014), Dragon Quest: Your Story (2019) and Lupin III: The First (2019).

His career began back in 1984, building miniatures for Tatsuo Shimamura and eventually joining his special effects studio Shirogumi full time in 1986.

Here's an image of Takashi Yamazaki puppeteering one of the large scale puppets for the JP Star Fox commercial,so there's a possibility that his vfx company created them?

It would seem that shortly after this, Yamazaki was involved in creating the puppet characters for the SNES title Star Fox. These characters were featured on the cover of the game and in its advertising in Japan.

Star Fox's sequels would come to the N64, GameCube, Nintendo DS and Wii U. The series hasn't been returned to since Star Fox Zero on the Wii U.