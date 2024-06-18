Bandai Namco and logicalbeat have just released Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster on Steam yesterday, following its debut on Nintendo Switch last year.

The remastered collection collects together the two GameCube RPGs Baten Kaitos Eternal Wings and The Lost Ocean & Baten Kaitos Origins from the developer Monolith Soft and introduces various improvements, such as HD graphics, a new auto-save feature, New Game + and New Game - modes, and much much more.

It's been expected for a while that the collection would eventually come to PC, thanks to a couple of unintended leaks from the Film and Publication Board of South Africa and the Australian Classification Board. But we honestly didn't expect it to launch with quite so little warning, with Bandai Namco and logicalbeat essentially shadowdropping the game on the platform.

Here's a description of the games from the announcement post:

"The BATEN KAITOS™ series features the Magnus Battle System, a unique card-based mechanic where cards are dealt from the deck to determine attack power based on the attributes and combination of cards available. In these real-time battles, players must make quick decision-making to claim victory. In this series, players assume the role of the Guardian Spirit, guiding the protagonist and their companions through distinctive adventures in each game. BATEN KAITOS: ETERNAL WINGS AND THE LOST OCEAN tells the story of Kalas who, while seeking revenge for the death of his brother and grandfather, meets Xelha as they both embark on a journey to defeat the Alfard Empire.

BATEN KAITOS ORIGINS takes place 20 years before the events of the first game. The story involves Sagi, a “spiriter” that has a connection with Guardian Spirits who is part of the Dark Service, an elite unit of the Alfard Empire. Sagi sets on a journey to clear his name after being framed, and to unveil the empire’s secrets.

The game is priced at £44.99 but is currently available for a discounted launch price of £40.49. Those who buy the game before July 17th will also get a free digital artbook, featuring concept artwork, character designs, and historical documents from across the series.