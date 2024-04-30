During this year's Shooters Fes in Japan, City Connection revealed the news that it will be releasing the Mega Drive port of Jaleco's horizontally-scrolling shooter P47: The Phantom Fighter — almost 30 years after it was originally cancelled.

Just to give you a quick bit of history, P47: The Phantom Fighter is a game that was developed by NMK and published by Jaleco in the arcades in 1988. It was later released for the PC Engine/TurboGrafx-16 in 1989 and also came to various other platforms such as the Amiga, Amstrad CPC, DOS, Atari ST, Commodore 64, and ZX Spectrum under the title P47: The Thunderbolt in Europe.

A port was planned for the Sega Mega Drive under the name P47: The Freedom Star, but never ended up being released — though it has occasionally been playable at events in the past and its soundtrack appeared on the SUPER Rom Cassette Disc In JALECO album by City Connection's Clarice Disk label in 2015.

According to City Connection's announcement, the game will be released under the title P47 II and will also feature box art from Tankro Kanro, a Japanese painter and illustrator known for their work on Hasegawa model kits.

No release date has been revealed just yet. But If you want to see the game in action, you can check out some footage over on Mikado Game Center's live stream (footage starts at about 6:37:55).