Indie developer PSCD Games is working on an action title for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive called Cyber Mission, and it's looking very promising indeed.

A side-scrolling shmup in which you control a flying solder, it reminds us a little of Capcom's Forgotten Worlds, which is certainly no bad thing at all.

PSCD has stated that it will be opening a Kickstarter campaign to cover the development costs of the title.

Some gameplay from the game #CyberMission on #SMD #Genesis . So far there is no sound and the gameplay itself is a little damp. But this is a working alpha version. It will be interesting to know your opinion. pic.twitter.com/MDWQMUE6El February 28, 2024

The company is also responsible for titles such as Black Jewel Reborn and Hunter Girls, the latter of which saw its crowdfunding campaign get cancelled recently. Instead, copies are being sold directly from the PSCD website.