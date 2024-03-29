Sega's System 1 (1983) and System 2 (1985) arcade hardware is coming to the Analogue Pocket, we can reveal.
A new OpenFPGA core by Boogermann / marcusjordan is in development and will be released shortly, according to Pixel Cherry Ninja.
These two arcade standards cover a wide range of titles, including the excellent Wonder Boy and Wonder Boy in Monster Land.
Here's the full list of games for both standards:
Sega System 1
- 4-D Warriors (1985)
- Block Gal (1987)
- Brain (1986)
- Bullfight (1984)
- Choplifter (1985)
- Flicky (1984)
- Gardia (1986)
- I'm Sorry (1985)
- Mister Viking (1984)
- My Hero (1985)
- Ninja Princess (1985)
- Pitfall II: The Lost Caverns (1985)
- Rafflesia (1986)
- Regulus (1983)
- Spatter (1984)
- Star Jacker (1983)
- Super Locomotive (1982)
- SWAT (1984)
- Teddy Boy Blues (1985)
- Up'n Down (1983)
- Water Match (1984)
- Wonder Boy (1986)
Sega System 2
- 119 (1986)
- Choplifter (1985)
- Dakkochan House (1987)
- Heavy Metal (1985)
- Senryaku Game Bopeep (1986)
- Shooting Master (1985)
- Toki no Senshi: Chrono Soldier (1987)
- UFO Senshi Youko Chan (1988)
- War Ball (1986)
- Wonder Boy (1986)
- Wonder Boy in Monster Land (1987)