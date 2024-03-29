More Sega Arcade Titles Are Coming To Analogue Pocket 1
Image: Sega

Sega's System 1 (1983) and System 2 (1985) arcade hardware is coming to the Analogue Pocket, we can reveal.

A new OpenFPGA core by Boogermann / marcusjordan is in development and will be released shortly, according to Pixel Cherry Ninja.

These two arcade standards cover a wide range of titles, including the excellent Wonder Boy and Wonder Boy in Monster Land.

Here's the full list of games for both standards:

Sega System 1

  • 4-D Warriors (1985)
  • Block Gal (1987)
  • Brain (1986)
  • Bullfight (1984)
  • Choplifter (1985)
  • Flicky (1984)
  • Gardia (1986)
  • I'm Sorry (1985)
  • Mister Viking (1984)
  • My Hero (1985)
  • Ninja Princess (1985)
  • Pitfall II: The Lost Caverns (1985)
  • Rafflesia (1986)
  • Regulus (1983)
  • Spatter (1984)
  • Star Jacker (1983)
  • Super Locomotive (1982)
  • SWAT (1984)
  • Teddy Boy Blues (1985)
  • Up'n Down (1983)
  • Water Match (1984)
  • Wonder Boy (1986)

Sega System 2

  • 119 (1986)
  • Choplifter (1985)
  • Dakkochan House (1987)
  • Heavy Metal (1985)
  • Senryaku Game Bopeep (1986)
  • Shooting Master (1985)
  • Toki no Senshi: Chrono Soldier (1987)
  • UFO Senshi Youko Chan (1988)
  • War Ball (1986)
  • Wonder Boy (1986)
  • Wonder Boy in Monster Land (1987)