Sega's System 1 (1983) and System 2 (1985) arcade hardware is coming to the Analogue Pocket, we can reveal.

A new OpenFPGA core by Boogermann / marcusjordan is in development and will be released shortly, according to Pixel Cherry Ninja.

These two arcade standards cover a wide range of titles, including the excellent Wonder Boy and Wonder Boy in Monster Land.

Here's the full list of games for both standards:

Sega System 1

4-D Warriors (1985)

Block Gal (1987)

Brain (1986)

Bullfight (1984)

Choplifter (1985)

Flicky (1984)

Gardia (1986)

I'm Sorry (1985)

Mister Viking (1984)

My Hero (1985)

Ninja Princess (1985)

Pitfall II: The Lost Caverns (1985)

Rafflesia (1986)

Regulus (1983)

Spatter (1984)

Star Jacker (1983)

Super Locomotive (1982)

SWAT (1984)

Teddy Boy Blues (1985)

Up'n Down (1983)

Water Match (1984)

Wonder Boy (1986)

Sega System 2