If you cast your mind back to 2021, you may remember the retro enthusiast and artist Philip Summers starting a campaign on Kickstarter for a series of hand-drawn game guides for a bunch of NES classics like The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Contra, and Ninja Gaiden.

The campaign quickly ended up going viral and attracted a ton of attention from the press, raising over $322,000 in pledges from over 4,700 different Backers. However, the project never came to fruition, with Summers deciding to shut down the project before the campaign was set to come to a close, as a precautionary measure in order to avoid running afoul of the IP holders.

In the interim, Summers has continued making art for various video game-related projects but earlier this week announced his plans to resurrect Hand-Drawn Game Guides with the help of NF Publishing in order to release a new book based on Mega Man NES.

According to NF Publishing, this will be an officially licensed Capcom product, meaning that there's no chance of the project being shut down early this time around, with the publisher stating online that "everything is legal, legit and squared away".

Here are some preview pages:

The plan, as stated in this announcement, is to launch a Kickstarter on Tuesday, January 14th to fund its production. That is when you'll be able to preorder your own copy and when we can expect to see more information about the upcoming product.

Right now, the project has a preview page on Kickstarter, where you can sign up to get notified when the campaign goes live.