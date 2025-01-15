Nintendo's F-Zero launched alongside the Super Famicom / SNES and gave players a taste of what the system was capable of thanks to its smoothly-rotating Mode 7 tracks.

While the Amiga can't replicate this graphic mode, it's getting an F-Zero-style racer which at least aims to mimic the feel of the anti-grav racer (thanks, Indie Retro News).

Hyper Runner has been in development for a while and is the work of Colin Vella (coding), Tenshu (graphics) and Mike Richmond (music), working under the Raster Wizards banner. It will have 15 tracks and is described by the team as a mix between the aforementioned F-Zero and Sega's Outrun.

There's no release date as yet, but this is one worth keeping an eye on, especially if you're a fan of Amiga racers like Lotus Turbo Challenge.