Another Konami arcade game is heading to Arcade Archives, as reported by Famitsu. This time it's the bizarre sports-action racing game Escape Kids.

Escape Kids sees up to four players running around a bunch of different themed courses on foot avoiding obstacles like bombs while collecting speed boosts, items to sabotage the competition, and various coins scattered throughout the stage.

The goal of the game is to finish in first place after a total of three laps, with players also being able to use the coins they have collected throughout the various stages to raise their stats in between events to help them get an edge on the competition. Some of the attributes it is possible to upgrade include the player's stamina, breaking power, and how quickly they can recover from a fall.

The game will be released on January 16th across PS4 and the Nintendo Switch and marks the first time that it has officially been made available on home consoles, as the original 1991 title was exclusive to arcades.

You can watch some footage of the game below: