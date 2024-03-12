A new Xbox modchip is in development which promises to be one of the most powerful options on the market – as well as one of the cheapest.

Modchips allow users of classic consoles to perform all kinds of cool tasks, such as loading up homebrew apps and removing regional lock-outs.

This particular example is the work of a modder by the name of Shalx, who has been working on a Raspberry Pi Pico-based modchip.

Xbox Scene member Shalx has been working on an RPi based modchip. Here's a video they posted running Cerbios on a Pico. Follow along on the Xbox-Scene Discord in #opensource -projects

These boards cost "around" five bucks, making this a cheaper option than most other modchips. Shalx has released footage of the setup running custom OS Cerbios as a proof-of-concept.

This new development has seasoned engineer and modder Voultar excited, which is usually a sign that the project is worthy of your time and attention.

"Arguably the most powerful Xbox modchip will cost you around $7," he says on Twitter. "A modchip that's based on the RPi is deep in development and it's looking incredibly promising!"