Konami's 1986 action title Jail Break (known in Japan as Manhattan 24th Precinct) is now playable on Analogue Pocket.

The work has been handled by developer Roland King, and was spotted by Pixel Cherry Ninja.

The game places you in the role of a police officer who has to deal with a huge prison breakout. Your aim is to navigate each stage and take down the goons while liberating innocent bystanders.

Jail Break was ported to the Amstrad CPC, Commodore 64 and ZX Spectrum soon after its release in arcades, and would later be re-released on the Xbox 360, PS3, Nintendo Switch and PS4, with the latter pair of systems getting the game as part of Hamster's Arcade Archives range.