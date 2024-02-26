Subscribe to Time Extension on

Sega's iconic arcade racer Turbo OutRun has been updated by fans, and you can play it in your browser right now.

Turbo Outrun Reimagined has been developed by Sk1ds and features four playable cars and five different races to participate in. Careless driving will damage your car, and, just like in the coin-op original, you're given the chance to install upgrades in between races.

As you can see from the screens and footage on the page, Turbo Outrun Reimagined is looking very polished indeed.

Released in 1989 in the wake of OutRun's incredible popularity, Turbo OutRun replaces the iconic Ferrari Testarossa with the Ferrari F40. The "Turbo" element manifests itself as the option to receive a brief boost of speed during races.