The developers behind last year's incredible fan ports of Lemmings and Empire Strikes Back to the Commodore Plus/4 have reunited to bring Sega's arcade classic Turbo Outrun to the old home computer (as spotted by Commodore Blog & IndieRetroNews!).

Originally released back in 1989, Turbo Outrun is Sega's follow-up to the 1986 arcade game Outrun and saw players driving across the US in a Ferrari F40 to race against the clock and a computer-controlled rival in a Porsche 959.

It was subsequently ported to various platforms like the Amstrad CPC, Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, Sega Mega Drive, Atari ST, Commodore Amiga, and MS-DOS computers, among others, but has never been playable on the Commodore Plus/4. That is, until now.

TCFS is the person responsible for programming this new port, with Unreal handling the graphics, and the the musician Csabo providing a new soundtrack that takes advantage of Commodore Plus/4's TED chip. All 16 levels are present, as well as the game's special boost feature that allows you to temporarily increase your speed for a brief window.

You can download it now from the Plus4World website for free.