As reported by IndieRetroNews, The Parker Brothers' 1982 adaptation of Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back for the Intellivision and Atari 2600 has just received a rather unexpected and incredible-looking port for the Commodore Plus/4 (the home productivity computer released by Commodore International in 1984).

The port was released on September 25th and is the work of TCFS, Csabo, and Unreal. It is based on Megastyle's earlier 2022 port of the game for the Commodore 64 and saw the team overcome a long list of issues that included bugs and the Plus/4's lack of hardware sprites.

Just like in the Parker Brothers' originals, the port sees players get behind the controls of a snowspeeder and take part in the Battle of Hoth, fighting against numerous waves of imperial AT-ATs and AT-STs while supporting the rebel evacuation.

The port was teased earlier this month, catching the attention of Commodore Blog. And it seems we didn't have to wait long at all for us to see the finished version get released. You can grab it now from the Plus/4 World website or watch a video of it in action below.