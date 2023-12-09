At this year's Game Awards, Sega delivered the welcome news that it is resurrecting some of its classic franchises, including Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and Shinobi on modern-day systems – but some fans noticed that one series that was absent from this list: Virtua Fighter.

Established in 1993, the franchise is regarded as one of the most influential in the realm of one-on-one brawlers; its debut outing is also cited as one of the key reasons Sony decided to focus so strongly on 3D with its 32-bit PlayStation console.

However, while Sega hasn't totally turned its back on the franchise (Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown was released in 2021, while Virtua Fighter 3tb Online is coming to Japanese arcades this year), we haven't had a new mainline entry since Virtua Fighter 5, which first launched way back in 2006.

When Sega first teased its Game Awards announcement, many people assumed it would be related to Virtua Fighter – and while that didn't end up being the case, Sega's Shuji Utsumi has revealed in an interview with The Washington Post (paywalled) that the fighting game series is due a new release: