Subscribe to Time Extension on

Sega has officially revealed that it is bringing back a ton of its beloved video game series, including Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi, and Streets of Rage.

Sega announced the development of these titles at last night's Game Awards, showing them off in a stylish reveal trailer that featured two people playing games on a couch before a power surge temporarily knocks out the electricity and forces everything in the room to reboot.

Later in the trailer, we are then shown a bunch of early development footage of each of the announced titles, including a new 3D Golden Axe and Streets of Rage game, a fabulous hand-drawn take on Shinobi, and modern-looking updates of Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio.

This will obviously be exciting news for those who have had their fingers crossed for years to see Sega revisit some of these titles, with most of these franchises lying dormant except for an odd cameo here and there.

Rather excitingly, more games were also teased at the end of the trailer, but exactly what these are still remains a bit of a mystery. We also don't know exactly what platforms these are coming to yet, but we expect to find out more as 2024 gets underway.