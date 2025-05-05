Update #2 [ ]:

Since it was initially announced, the developer Success has been pretty shy about sharing new footage of their new upcoming Sonic Wings / Aero Fighters game, Sonic Wings Reunion. However, it appears that is now starting to change in the run-up to its release.



Not only has the company published a new set of promotional videos over on its YouTube channel, but it is also currently holding a location test at Mikado Game Center in Tokyo. This test originally started on May 2nd and is scheduled to last until tomorrow, with footage of the event being published on the Mikado Game Center YouTube channel, giving us our first proper look at the game in action.

As we've mentioned before, Sonic Wings Reunion will be released in Japan later this month, on May 29th, 2025, across Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Steam. In addition to this, there will also be a version for PS4 released on the same date, as well as an arcade edition that uses Sega Corp's APM3 (ALL.Net P-ras MULTI Version 3) technology.

Update #1 [ ]:

The promised "full reveal" of Sonic Wings Reunion has just happened, and rather disappointingly, it was little more than a PowerPoint presentation followed by some live musical performances.

The game launches on May 29th, 2025 and is coming to Switch, PS5 and Steam.

Original Story: Video System's classic '90s shmup series Sonic Wings / Aero Fighters is getting a brand-new game, it has been revealed.

Success – the company behind Cotton – is going to be producing this sequel, and series composer Soshi Hosoi will be returning.

A full reveal of the new game will take place on November 8th. 2024.

from tonight's Hamster ACA stream: Sonic Wings (Aero Fighters) is coming back with a new game, produced by Success & with music by series composer Soshi Hosoi🇯🇵 the announcement/reveal's scheduled for November 8 pic.twitter.com/7sXWSlzRX8 October 10, 2024

The first game in the series hit arcades in 1992 and was ported to the SNES in 1993. It would be followed by arcade titles Aero Fighters 2, Aero Fighters 3 and Sonic Wings Special.

The series would make a short-lived return on the N64 with Aero Fighters Assault, produced by Pilotwings 64 co-developer Paradigm Entertainment.