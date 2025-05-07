We've known for a while now that an Atari-themed module is in development for the multi-system retro console Polymega, but it would seem the release is closer than we expected.

The Polymega site has been updated recently with a new page simply entitled '06'. This relates to the as-yet-unannounced sixth 'Element Module' released for the console so far. There's a single image on the page, which has the file name 'Atari'.

Atari, you'll recall, invested heavily in Polymega manufacturer Playmaji back in 2023. You might also remember that the latest system update for the machine added support for "future hardware".

The five other Element Modules released for Polymega so far are NES, SNES, Mega Drive / Genesis, TG-16 / PC Engine and N64. These allow Polymega owners to play media associated with these systems, as well as connect up legacy controllers.

We'd imagine an official announcement is going to happen very soon, but it's anyone's guess as to when the next Element Module will actually launch—Polymega's much-delayed light gun still isn't in the hands of those who pre-ordered it some time ago.