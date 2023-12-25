When we wished you a Merry Christmas at the end of 2022, Time Extension had only been in existence for a few months. Fast forward to the present day, and the site is over a year old – and we couldn't be prouder of the work we've put out over that time.

As you've no doubt noticed, we've been republishing some of our favourite pieces from 2023 over the festive period – hopefully giving some of our newer readers the chance to enjoy content they might have missed. If you remember reading these pieces the first time around, we hope you won't mind us digging into the vaults over the holiday season.

In terms of traffic, here are our topic articles for 2023: