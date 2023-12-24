Update 2.0 has just gone live for the Analogue Pocket.

This update brings with it a new CRT screen filter, just like the one that shipped with the Analogue Duo.

Furthermore, it allows OpenFPGA cores to use display mode filters. This was previously exclusive to official cores.

You can download the update here. The full change log is below:

GB

Added custom palette support with new APGB format palettes

openFPGA

Framework version updated to 2.0

Original Display Modes support and new CRT Trinitron mode added. Pocket will automatically unlock the CRT Trinitron Original Display Mode for suitable cores that don't specify any modes. Other modes must be enabled by the core author

Cores can now have different video aspect ratios when docked

APF

Added new Host command [00B8 OS Notify: Display Mode]

Modified Host command [0090 Real-time Clock Data] to send day-of-week

Dock

Added support for 8BitDo M30 2.4G dongle

Fixed video issue with some openFPGA cores and resolutions