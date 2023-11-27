It never ceases to amaze us how, even when you've been gaming for decades and feel you have a pretty solid grasp on the history of interactive entertainment, there are facts that have somehow eluded you for over 30 years.

Take YouTuber st1ka, for example; a seasoned retro gamer with a growing channel, he recently highlighted the fact that there's a feature missing from the SNES port of Street Fighter II that he was totally unaware of: CPS1 Chain combos.





I'm surprised by how rarely this seems to be mentioned I just learned the SNES version of street fighter 2 doesn't have chain combos.I'm surprised by how rarely this seems to be mentioned pic.twitter.com/xCveDbgqly November 26, 2023

If you're wondering what the heck a CPS1 Chain is, here's a video showcasing one in action:

And here's a description of the "unintended mechanic", taken from the Street Fighter Wiki:

CPS1 Chain is an unintended mechanic in Street Fighter II games that run on the original CP System (The World Warrior, Champion Edition, and Hyper Fighting). CPS1 Chains were removed starting with the CPSII in The New Challengers. CPS1 Chain is when Rapid Cancelable light kick is canceled into any of the three punches. To do so, perform a rapid cancelable light kick, then press light kick and desired punch button at the same time. Standing light kick can be canceled into crouching punch, and crouching light kick can be canceled into standing punch.

We have to admit, this is something that wasn't common knowledge in the Time Extension office, either – but this may have more to do with the fact that, when we were 12, we weren't playing against top-level opponents, but rather our hyperactive schoolmates who had only mastered Ryu's Dragon Punch after repeatedly watching Nintendo Magazine System's VHS tape on the game.

Judging from the replies to st1ka's tweet on the topic's tweet on the topic, it seems that a great many other fans of the SNES version were blissfully unaware of this fact, too.

Perhaps they have suppressed it over the years because, annoyingly for Nintendo fans, the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive version of the game does include CPS1 Chain combos – making it 'superior' in the eyes of really hardcore SF2 players.