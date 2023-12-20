Earlier today, Capcom announced that it will officially be delisting the 2010 iOS port of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective in preparation for the release of a new app in 2024 based on the current remaster available for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam.

Released for the Nintendo DS and iOS in Japan back in 2010, the puzzle-adventure game, led by Ace Attorney creator Shu Takumi, saw players take control of the ghost Sissel who has woken up with no memory of who he is or how he died. It was localized to the West in 2011 (DS) and 2012 (iOS) and has since gone on to generate a respectable cult following for its memorable characters, ingenious gameplay, and stylish presentation.

According to Capcom's announcement post, from March 25th onwards, new players will no longer be able to purchase the iOS version of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (2010) from the App Store, while existing users won't be able to buy downloadable content like additional chapters.



More details: pic.twitter.com/jtPZd3iq44 We have an important update regarding the iOS version of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.More details: https://t.co/hs9XmaRTq8 December 20, 2023

Those who own the game will, however, still be able to play previously purchased chapters or redownload it through their purchase history, though they are advised that updating or changing their phones (to iOS 14.7 or later) may result in the game not functioning as originally intended. A separate purchase is required if players want to upgrade to the 2024 app (which is expected to be released in Spring) and as stated in the FAQ, there will be no ability to transfer data between the two apps.

You can read the full FAQ here for more details.