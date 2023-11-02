John Romero has finally announced the release date for Sigil II, the unofficial sixth episode of the 1993 first-person-shooter classic Doom and the follow-up to the successful 2019 Megawad Sigil.

Romero announced that he had started working on the WAD back in 2021, and has now revealed on Twitter that it will be available to players on December 10th, 2023, with pre-orders going live today (November 2nd at 6pm GMT) on the Romero Games website.

Before pre-order opens, you'll see "Sold out." When it goes live, that will convert to remaining units. — John Romero 🤘🏽 (@romero) November 2, 2023

The WAD will contain 9 campaign levels and 2 deathmatch stages, a custom music soundtrack from Thorr, and a custom MIDI soundtrack from James Paddock. It will also be available in four different versions: a digital edition (priced at €6.66), a Shotgun Shell USB edition (€69.95), a limited 3.5" floppy edition (€89.95), and a limited 5.25" floppy edition (€154.95).

All of the physical editions will come with special bonus items, such as pins, posters, cinch bags, and stickers, in addition to a Sigil II Making Of video and story.

As expected, you will need a registered version of 1993's Doom in order to run it.