The Cyberdemon/Baron of Hell skull constructed by Global Effects for 3DO Doom's 'missing' FMV cutscenes has just sold on eBay for over $1000, proving that one man's rotted fiberglass head is another man's treasure.

In case you've never heard the story, the creation of Doom 3DO was mired in development issues, with the CEO of Art Data (the company responsible for the 1995 port) promising a string of new features in the media while misleading its programmer Rebecca Heineman on just how much work needed to be done to get it to market.

This led the poor programmer, who had initially only been brought on to finish the project, to have to develop an entirely brand-new port in just 10 weeks, dropping many of the additions that the CEO had promised consumers. Chief among them was the addition of live-action cutscenes, which featured the use of the professionally made Cyberdemon suit.

The skull of the Cyberdemon has become a little worse for wear over the years, with the foam latex rotting away leaving behind only the fiberglass skull and horns. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped an individual named TwistC from nabbing the head in a recent eBay auction for over $1000 for its historical value.

TwistC messaged us on Sunday, informing us of their purchase:

"I just acquired the helmet via a busy auction [...] I was sniped on the auction and was down and out, and then a few days later I was given the offer as the 2nd highest bidder, as the first one didn't pay. I know like five 3DO collectors who would've threw way more money at it than I did but every one of them had car payments and other stuff so I lucked out."

They also sent over some more recent images of the skull, which you can see below:

According to a comment on Reddit, TwistC doesn't intend on restoring the item back to its former glory, but would rather keep it as is to preserve its authenticity.