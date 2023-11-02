As spotted by VGC, a prototype of the unreleased PS2 game Daredevil The Man Without Fear has appeared online and is now available to play, courtesy of the video game preservation site Hidden Palace.

Daredevil The Man Without Fear (originally known as Daredevil the Video Game during development) was a third-person action beat 'em up game from the developer 5000 Ft. Studios and Encore Inc., and was being made for the Xbox, PS2, and PC.

According to a history of the project, posted on Hidden Palace's website, it was to follow an original story based on the Elektra Lives Again graphic novel by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley and featured gameplay not too dissimilar from the Spiderman titles of the early 2000s, with Daredevil being able to grapple up walls and cliffs and use a special 'spidey-sense'-like 'Shadow World' ability to view other people around them.





Daredevil: The Man Without Fear was nearly complete but Marvel refused to approve it.pic.twitter.com/bJAkksZ6ln An unreleased PS2 Daredevil game has been leaked online.Daredevil: The Man Without Fear was nearly complete but Marvel refused to approve it. https://t.co/KTMLJLZrJp November 2, 2023

The game was in development at least up until March of 2004 but was eventually cancelled entirely (all except for a vastly different Game Boy Advance game from developer Griptonite released in 2003) after Marvel failed to sign off on its release following a number of changes made at the request of Sony.

In 2016, Liam Robertson (then of Unseen64) gave an in-depth overview of the project and its development on DidYouKnowGaming's channel, based on interviews he had conducted with some of its developers. Then, in 2020, another YouTuber named PtoPOnline posted a video of a July 2003 build of the PC version online. Now, though, a later PS2 build (from March 2004) has also been recovered, thanks to the assistance of an anonymous developer and an individual known as Casuallynoted.

You can read Hidden Palace's full write-up on the build here or watch a video of it in action below: