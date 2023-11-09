A new Kickstarter has just launched for the Polycade Sente, a new modular home arcade system from the company behind the Polycade Lux.

The device, which takes its name from the company Sente and the Sente Arcade Computer from the 1980s, aims to be an all-in-one solution for home gaming, allowing you to connect it to a PC or a home console of your choice, as well as use it to access pre-installed retro emulators (for Arcade, NES, SNES, Genesis, Sega Master System, TurboGrafx-16, Atari 2600, Gameboy, Gameboy Advance, and more), or purchase games for the device directly from the Polycade store, Steam, GOG, or Itch.io.

It is a wall-mounted arcade machine, similar to the Lux, with the biggest differences being its modular setup and lower price. The system costs around $1500+ to back compared to the Lux, which retails for around $5000+, and can also be upgraded with a bunch of different add-ons, including a trackball, a 4-way joystick, light guns, a stand, decals, and other options, allowing for further customization.

There are a range of tiers available to back on the Kickstarter campaign. You can even get a pre-configured Mini PC (equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800h CPU) by backing specific levels, should you not already have your own PC set-up available to connect to the machine.

The Kickstarter is being run by Tyler Bushnell, the son of Atari founder Nolan Bushnell, and has already smashed its goals by raising £931,270 — a significant improvement on its target of only £12,210.

If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, you can back the project here.