Retro Recap: All The Classic Gaming News From The Past Week (January 18th 2026) 1

Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Commodore (Not That One) Is Launching A NewZealand Story Reboot Next Month

That's right, Commodore Industries (not the Commodore that's just relaunched the C64) has confirmed that its official update of the Taito game The NewZealand Story is hitting Steam next month. The art style hasn't found favour with everyone, but the game promises new enemies and other content.

Commodore 64 Ultimate's Flexing Keyboard Is A Design Feature

While we're on the topic of Commodore (the other one, this time), it has been revealed that the flexing keyboard on the C64 Ultimate Starlight Edition is intentional – but the company is aware that some units are exhibiting 'buckling', which isn't to be tolerated. Commodore International says those impacted should get in touch to arrange a fix.

The Dreamcast Is Getting A New Light Gun

Dreamware, the company behind the VM2 and DreamConn, has announced that it is upgrading its Dreamcast light gun, the LightConn. While the final spec is yet to be revealed, it will apparently boast a laser pointer for increased accuracy.

Hyperkin Delays Its Handheld Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, The Mega95

Originally announced at the start of 2024, Hyperkin's Mega95 fell off the radar for a while, but the company has now revealed that it is holding it back so it can fine-tune the software side of things.

One Of The Worst Zelda Games Of All Time Is Being Remastered

Zelda's Adventure was the last of the Zelda games to be released on the ill-fated Philips CD-i multimedia system, and is often regarded as one of the worst in the entire series – yet it does have some fans, as this unofficial remake proves.

Talking Point Of The Week: What Was Your First Animal Crossing?

With Animal Crossing: New Horizons coming to Switch 2, we thought it would be a good idea to poll our readers about their first experience with the series. Cast your vote to let the world know when you popped your Dōbutsu no Mori cherry.

Feature Of The Week: "It Was Exciting & Terrifying" — The Ultima Legend Who Taught Computers To Sing

This week, Jack was lucky enough to sit down with Kenneth Arnold, one of the key figures behind the Ultima series.

Retro News Across The Hookshot Network