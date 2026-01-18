Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Commodore (Not That One) Is Launching A NewZealand Story Reboot Next Month

That's right, Commodore Industries (not the Commodore that's just relaunched the C64) has confirmed that its official update of the Taito game The NewZealand Story is hitting Steam next month. The art style hasn't found favour with everyone, but the game promises new enemies and other content.