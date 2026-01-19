GTA: San Andreas' Hot Coffee controversy might seem like a storm in a teacup today, but back in the mid-2000s, its discovery caused shockwaves in the games industry. The game was retrospectively given an "Adults Only" rating, was banned outright in Australia and earned Rockstar and Take-Two a warning from the Federal Trade Commission.

Interestingly, it appears that some of Rockstar's co-founders were keen on inserting similarly naughty content in other games they'd worked on. Bo Bayles has unearthed a cheat code for the North American version of 1998's PS1 football sim Three Lions – Alexi Lalas International Soccer – which results in a "lewd" act being simulated during the team line-up.

To activate this secret, you need to go through multiple steps, as outlined here – this cheat is only possible when using one of the hidden teams (England's 1966 World Cup-winning side), with the Republic of Ireland being the second team selected (I'll leave it to you to speculate on the reasons this match-up is significant, but suffice to say that whenever England and Ireland play football, there's often fireworks).

If done correctly, the team line-up at the start of the match will look (ahem) slightly different:

What's the connection to GTA, you wonder? Well, Three Lions staffers Sam Houser (executive producer), Dan Houser (associate producer), Jamie King (producer) and Gary J. Foreman (technical producer) are all Rockstar co-founders, and while it's unknown if they were personally responsible for putting this secret cheat code into the game, it's an amusing (if admittedly tenuous) link to the million-selling PS2 game that would cause such a fuss around six years later.

The Hot Coffee that never was? Probably not, but had this become known at the time of release, who knows what kind of drama would have been caused?