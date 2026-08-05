The Animal Crossing series is known for its family-friendly nature, so it's something of a surprise to learn that one of its most iconic features caused complaints back when the GameCube title hit store shelves in 2002.

I'm talking, of course, about the gyroid statue which players could place outside their homes in the game. In a 2004 interview with EGM resurfaced by Sasha’s Retrobytes, Nintendo Game Counsellor Rick Sandbom reveals that Nintendo got "angry calls" regarding this aspect of the game:

"We got a lot of angry calls about Animal Crossing. A skin-colored hydrant in the game caused a stir with parents, who thought it looked like a wiggling penis. Our database even had a special page on dealing with the call. I waited every day to take this call, but it was always routed to hotline veterans."

Tales from the Nintendo counsellors: Angry Animal Crossing 📖: EGM, August 2004 — Sasha's Retrobytes 🏳️‍⚧️ (@sharkabytes.bsky.social) 2026-08-03T15:27:27.624Z

Perhaps your parent was one of the many who decided to call Nintendo to complain about the wobbling phallic character in Animal Crossing?

If so, leave a comment below...