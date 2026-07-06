Former Rare artist Wil Overton recently reimagined the front cover of Super Play's first issue, and he's now back with an exclusive T-shirt design which will certainly appeal to UK-based SNES fans.

In case you didn't know, Overton created a bespoke cover image for every one of Super Play's 48 issues, and eventually became part of the writing team on the magazine. He would then move on to its successor, N64 Magazine, before shifting into the industry with a role at Rare.

He recently parted company with the UK developer and has been exploring ways to sell his creations to fans with a new range of shirts.

"I'm dipping my toes into the Etsy waters with some t-shirt designs, maybe some prints and other nonsense," says Overton on Facebook. "This is my tentative first Super Play design. I've got lots of design ideas but feel free to shout if there's something specific you think I should take a look at."

Overton currently has five different shirt designs available on his Etsy store, with the Metroid 'Super Play' edition being perhaps the most eye-catching.

"This version of the design has the strapline of the magazine in Japanese so that it reads 'Independent Super Famicom Magazine,'" explains the listing. "Relive the glory days of 1990s Super Nintendo magazines with this Super Play t-shirt. Would Neko the tiger really suffer if you didn't subscribe? Would Final Fantasy III really crash using a bridge adaptor? Was Street Fighter II really that expensive?"