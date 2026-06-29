Update [ ]:

The AYANEO Pocket Micro 2 is officially coming back in stock, according to the retro handheld manufacturer.

The news was shared earlier today in a social media post on Twitter/X, with pre-orders opening on July 10th, 2026, at 8:00 PM PDT (that's today, if you live on the US's West Coast). Shipping is expected to start "in late August."

As stated below, when the device first went on sale, only 100 units were allocated for sale to customers outside China, out of the 1000 originally prepared. As a result, it sold out almost immediately.

Because of this, AYANEO told frustrated customers that it was looking to "evaluate the level of demand and determine whether it can meet the minimum order quantity (MOQ) requirements for another production run," but said at the time, "we can’t promise that we’ll be able to make it happen."



Additional production has been confirmed, with shipping expected in late August.

Pre-orders open July 10 at 8:00 PM PDT via AYANEO Official Store on a first-come, first-served

New: The 6GB + 128GB Stardust Purple edition. Don't miss it! 🔥 AYANEO Pocket MICRO 2 is coming back!Additional production has been confirmed, with shipping expected in late August.Pre-orders open July 10 at 8:00 PM PDT via AYANEO Official Store on a first-come, first-servedNew: The 6GB + 128GB Stardust Purple edition. Don't miss it! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N6rhgUQaoM July 10, 2026

Now, though, it appears they've been able to generate enough interest to do another run, and are using the opportunity to launch a new 6 GB + 128GB Stardust Purple edition for $269, which will also go on sale later today.

As a reminder, here are the previous configurations that were available:

Frosty White, Midnight Black 6 GB + 128 GB - Launch Offer: $239 / Retail Price: $269

Frosty White, Midnight Black 8 GB + 256 GB - Launch Offer: $279 / Retail Price: $309

Stardust Purple 8 GB + 256 GB - Launch Offer: $309 / Retail Price: $339

Here's a link to the AYANEO store page, just in case you want to try your luck.

Original Story [ ]: Last Friday, AYANEO opened pre-orders for the AYANEO Pocket Micro 2, its successor to 2024's AYANEO Pocket Micro, with a more powerful processor, a better battery, and dual power TMR joysticks, causing a mad rush to secure the console from its website.

But almost as soon as it went on sale, the device was listed as sold out, leaving many overseas customers frustrated after missing their chance to secure their very own Pocket Micro 2.

In response, AYANEO has now stated on its Discord that it is "currently discussing with our suppliers to see if additional production can be arranged", and it is doing its best to explore "every possibility".

Just in case you're wondering exactly how the device sold out so quickly, the answer was revealed by the head of sales at AYANEO, John Nee, who wrote, "We actually prepared more than 1,000 units of Pocket MICRO 2. However, when pre-orders opened in China last night, sales surged dramatically and far exceeded the inventory we had prepared.

"We became concerned that we might not have enough stock to fulfil all orders, so we had no choice but to allocate only 100 units for overseas customers, and the product was subsequently taken offline from our global website."

So, in other words, after all that teasing on social media, only 100 units were made available for overseas customers to battle over, meaning your chances of actually getting one (if you weren't an influencer) were pretty much slim to none.

AYANEO is encouraging people to subscribe to its mailing list on its website, saying it will use this to "evaluate the level of demand and determine whether it can meet the minimum order quantity (MOQ) requirements for another production run." However, it explained, "We can’t promise that we’ll be able to make it happen."

In Nee's post, he went on to assure customers that AYANEO will "prepare larger inventory quantities for upcoming products" and used the opportunity to promote the AI-powered AYANEO Pocket Block and AYANEO Pocket Play while telling folks to "Look forward to what's coming next."