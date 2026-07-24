Sega has announced it is opening a second Sega Store in Japan (h/t: Genki).

Sega Store Osaka will be Sega's fourth official store in Asia; in May last year, the company unveiled the world's first flagship store in the Bailian ZX shopping mall in the centre of Shanghai, before following it up with two more locations in July.

This included another location in China, in Beijing's Chaoyang Joy City, and the first Japanese location, in the Shibuya Parco in Tokyo, where Nintendo also has a store.

Like those other stores, Sega Store Osaka will be a permanent location and will feature a range of goods inspired by games developed by Sega and Sega-owned studios like Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Atlus (including Sonic, Yakuza, and Persona).

To announce the opening, Sega has released a teaser video, showing several key locations in Osaka — places like the nightlife district of Dotonbori, Osaka Castle, and the Osaka skyline featuring skyscrapers like the Abeno Harukas, which was previously the tallest building in Japan.

Right now, no information has been shared about where in Osaka this location will be or when it will open, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for further news as it emerges.