It's been roughly 40 years since the Sega Master System was first released, and remarkably, the system is still going strong, with a dedicated homebrew community helping to keep the console alive with a steady stream of new releases.

From unexpected titles from established studios like Studio MDHR's Mighty Cuphead Adventure to eagerly anticipated shoot 'em ups like Razing Core, it's clearly an exciting time to be a fan of Sega's 8-bit machine. So, with that in mind, we thought you might like to know about another interesting Master System project that recently came on our radar: Devwill, a Master System port of a 2017 PC game of the same name.

Developed by the Brazilian illustrator and homebrew developer Amaweks, the original Devwill was an arcade-style platformer with graphics inspired by "old black-and-white movies" that followed a golem that springs to life and sets off on an adventure to discover his purpose, in an act of rebellion against his creator. Its story was told through silent-film-era-esque titles, conveying the golem's thoughts as a dramatic poem, with the gameplay seeing you battle the undead with fireballs, while collecting keys and navigating treacherous environments.





Aqui o trailer de lançamento do game:#retrogame #sega pic.twitter.com/sfcdm2ql8x E Devwill para Master System já tem data de lançamento do cartucho no Brasil: dia 05 de agosto, logo maisAqui o trailer de lançamento do game: #indiegame July 13, 2026

After its initial launch, it was eventually followed by a follow-up, Devwill Too, in 2019 for the Sega Mega Drive (and other platforms), and was also previously the subject of an unfinished Sega Genesis / Mega Drive port and a Master System ROM Hack of Alex Kidd in Miracle World.

Now, though, it appears Amaweks is gearing up to release the game on cartridge, with the Brazilian version launching on August 5th, 2026, through LMS Retro (with a European version set to follow through Teknamic).

According to the announcement on Twitter/X, this will come with a colourful manual, which Amaweks emphasises is hand-drawn and uses no AI, being "made the old school way by the developer and publisher."

To celebrate this news, Amaweks has put together a short trailer for the game, featuring in-game footage mixed with traditional stop-motion that the developer created over two days.