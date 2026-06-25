Hasbro has lifted the lid on its collaboration with the famous Tomb Raider video game series, and it's a six-inch posable action figure of Lara Croft herself.

Originally teased back in May, the team-up was officially revealed during Yo Joe June on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel.

Just revealed during #YoJoeJune - The TOMB RAIDER x G.I. JOE Lara Croft figure arrives loaded for the expedition: dual pistols, bow and quiver, climbing axes, grappling hook, machete, Dagger of Xian, swappable heads, and her trusty backpack - everything a legendary adventurer… pic.twitter.com/ZjFdsGVkSK June 24, 2026

Lara comes with her dual pistols, bow and arrow and even her ice picks, which means she has access to the accessories that have come to characterise her entire career in video games. She also comes with alternate hands, a different head and other items, such as her iconic backpack.

As for the price and release date of this figure, they won't be revealed until next month.

This news follows in the footsteps of The Making Of Tomb Raider 1997 - 2000, a new book from Daryl Baxter, the writer of 2021's The Making of Tomb Raider.