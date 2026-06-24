If you're talking about the greatest puzzle ever made by humankind, the Rubik’s Cube would come pretty close to the top of the list.

In fact, in the opinion of Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov, it's the "best puzzle in the world" – but amazingly, he hadn't met its maker – Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Ernő Rubik – until this year.

In a video posted by the Bandai-owned Megahouse, the pair meet for the first time to celebrate the release of a new Tetris-themed Rubik’s Cube (thanks, VGC).

The meeting took place in December of last year at the OXO Video Game Museum in Spain. Pajitnov – whose story was made into a movie by Apple a short time ago – admits that he has been "obsessed for years with the Cube" and dreamt of meeting its creator.

First released in 1974 as the Magic Cube, the Rubik’s Cube would find global fame after its worldwide release in 1980. Over 500 million cubes are believed to have been sold worldwide.

"If I were to put something as evidence of human civilisation on an interstellar space object, that would be one of the 10 objects I would definitely put on it," says Pajitnov at the close of the video.